'I have taken 50 wickets in my last 10 Ranji Trophy matches': Senior India bowler dreams of Test cap 8 years after debut

India currently have an abundance of talent in both the fast bowling and spin department and this has played a huge role in them becoming one of the dominant teams in Test cricket over the past few years. While the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav would probably have been guaranteed a spot in the playing eleven of most Test playing countries, they tend to struggle for a place in the Indian red-ball setup.

Another bowler who is known to be among the best in the world in limited overs cricket but has never made his Test debut for India is Yuzvendra Chahal. The 31-year-old is India's all-time highest wicket taker in T20Is and has taken 104 wickets in 61 ODIs. Kuldeep Yadav, with whom Chahal formed a lethal spin partnership at the duo's peak, has played seven Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the other two spinners who are frequent names in Indian teams accross formats, are Test match regulars.

“Definitely I want to,” Chahal said on ESPNCricinfo when asked if he harbours ambitions to play Test cricket.

“I have taken 50 wickets in my last 10 Ranji Trophy matches. Definitely, Test cricket is my first priority. I think being called a Test player has a different aura. A lot of players play ODIs and T20Is, but it is in Test cricket where your skills and patience gets tested,” he said.

Interestingly, though, Chahal hasn't played a first class match since December 2018.

Chahal is currently the leading wicket taker in the 2022 Indian Premier League, having taken 24 wickets in 13 matches thus far playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON