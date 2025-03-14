Yuzvendra Chahal returns to Northamptonshire for 2025 County season; to join side after IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal is set to return to Northamptonshire for the 2025 County Championship and One-Day Cup. Following his Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Punjab Kings, the experienced leg-spinner will link up with the English County side for the second time, Northamptonshire confirmed on Thursday. Yuzvendra Chahal in action for Northamptonshire during 2024 season(NorthantsCCC/X)

Chahal will be available for the County Championship Division Two campaign from June 22, starting with a home fixture against Middlesex. With the season beginning on April 4, he will miss the first seven matches.

Before heading to England, he will lead Punjab Kings' bowling unit in IPL 2025, scheduled to run from March 22 to May 25.

His return to county cricket coincides with India's high-profile five-Test series in England, which begins on June 20. Chahal is not currently in India’s current Test plans.

The leg-spinner enjoyed a memorable stint with Northamptonshire in 2024, claiming 19 wickets in four County Championship matches. He also left an impact in the One-Day Cup, securing a five-wicket haul against Kent. His standout performance came against Derbyshire, where he recorded career-best red-ball figures of 9 for 99.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season, so I’m very happy to be coming back,” Chahal said. “There are some great people in that dressing room, and I can’t wait to be part of that again. We played some great cricket towards the back end of the season, so hopefully, we’re able to replicate that and pick up some victories.”

Lehmann on Chahal

Northamptonshire head coach Darren Lehmann welcomed Chahal’s return, highlighting his immense experience and impact on the team.

“I am really excited that one of the best leg-spinners in the world is returning to Northamptonshire this season. He brings invaluable experience, and he's an absolute gentleman who loves the game. Having him available from mid-June until the end of the season will be fantastic for us,” Lehmann stated.

Chahal will return to action on March 25 for Punjab Kings, months after becoming the most expensive spinner in league history with a record-breaking ₹18 crore bid in the auction.