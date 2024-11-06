Yuzvendra Chahal tipped to join his former franchise next season as IPL Auction nears: 'So much overdependence on...'

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that five-time champions Mumbai Indians will make a sure-shot move for Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 205 scalps to his name, but despite his consistent performances over the years Rajasthan Royals decided to release him ahead of the auction. In his first season at Rajasthan in 2022, the leg-spinner went on to take 27 wickets in 17 matches. Chahal started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2011 but then went on to join Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014 and became a fan favourite during his stay at M Chinnaswamy Stadium till 2021. Yuzvendra Chahal was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025 auction.(PTI)

Meanwhile, MI retained their Indian core after resolving the internal issues in the franchise which let them down last season. They managed to keep Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The five-time champions retained a talented roster at a total cost of INR 75 crore, leaving INR 45 crore available to strengthen their squad at the auction.

Chopra suggested that MI have already done a good job in retaining four talented Indian bowlers. But he pointed out that bowling, which was their weak link last season, remains the same after retention, as they have only Bumrah with a four-over bank at the moment.

"Their batting has become strong once again. The problem is that they have only one bowler, who is a four-over bank, but you need more bowlers. Bowling let them down last time as well. They used to score runs, 225 to 250, but used to concede that many as well," Aakash said on his YouTube channel.

‘MI will definitely go after Yuzi Chahal’

The former India opener asserted that MI will go after Chahal in the IPL auction, but it won't be easy for them to sign him, and also named Washington Sundar as the backup choice to go after.

"So they had so much overdependence on the batting to fire and scoring 20-40 runs above par every time is a bit too much. They might have an entire Indian batting lineup and an overseas bowling lineup, with a couple of Indian spinners. They will definitely go after Yuzi Chahal. I don't know whether they will get him or not. They might want to keep Washington Sundar," Chopra added.