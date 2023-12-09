Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza faces two-match suspension after ICC Code of Conduct breach

Harare [Zimbabwe], December 9 (ANI): Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points, meaning he is suspended for the remaining two matches of the ongoing three-match series after his accumulated demerit points reached four within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday. HT Image

"Zimbabwe captain, Sikandar Raza and Ireland players, Curtis Campher and Josh Little have been fined for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at Harare Sports Club on Thursday," ICC said in an official statement.

"Campher and Little have been fined 15 per cent of their respective match fees and received one demerit point each, their first within 24 months. All three were found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'conduct contrary to the spirit of the game'," the statement further read.

While Raza was charged for aggressively charging towards Campher and Little, the Ireland pacer was charged with making physical contact with the Zimbabwean. Campher, reportedly, side-stepped the on-field umpires and charged at Raza.

Campher and Little admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Raza admitted to the offence but did not accept the sanction proposed by Pycroft. The sanction was confirmed in a formal hearing on December 8.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

"Raza was charged with aggressively charging towards Campher and Josh Little while pointing his bat and breaking away from the umpire who had tried to calm the situation. Campher was charged with charging towards Raza, side-stepping one of the on-field umpires who tried to stop his progress. Little was charged with making physical contact with Raza after the latter complained about Little's blocking his path when trying to make a run," ICC further stated in a statement.

On-field umpires Forster Mutizwa and Iknow Chabi, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth official Christopher Phiri levelled the charges. (ANI)