Zimbabwe Cricket board suspended by SRC

The entire Zimbabwe Cricket Board was suspended with immediate effect by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), a goverment parastatal and the governing organisation of all registered sporting associations in the country, on Friday. As per a press release, ZC acting managing director Givemore Makoni was also suspended from his position.

The release adds that David Ellman-Brown, Ahmed Ibrahim, Charlie Robertson, Cyprian Mandenge, Robertson Chinyengetere, Sekesai Nhokwara and Duncan Frost were announced as an interim committee to run the sport in the country.

The move from the SRC came a week after it issued a directive that ZC’s elective annual general meeting be suspended alleging complaints about the nomination process and the violation of ZC’s constitution, as well as “various other controversies”. The directive was ignored by the cricket board, and Tavengwa Mukuhlani was re-elected for another four-year term following the meeting.

The decision prompted the SRC to invoke its powers under the SRC act.

(More details to follow...)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 23:28 IST