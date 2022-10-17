Home / Cricket / Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup

cricket
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 03:16 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and invited Zimbabwe to bat first.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup(AFP)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Zimbabwe vs Ireland LIVE score, T20 World Cup: The T20 World Cup witnessed yet another upset in the second day of the tournament. West Indies, who were considered the favourites against Scotland, found themselves on the receiving end and lost the contest by 42 runs. In the second encounter of the day, Zimbabwe are playing against Ireland and it will be interesting to see, which team ends up as the winners. Follow the LIVE score of ZIM vs IRE, T20 World Cup:

Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup zimbabwe cricket
t20 world cup zimbabwe cricket

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out