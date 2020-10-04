e-paper
Home / Dehradun / 23-year-old woman raped in Dehradun, accused yet to be arrested

23-year-old woman raped in Dehradun, accused yet to be arrested

The woman said that on Saturday evening she stepped out of her home to go to a nearby market when three men started following her. Two held her down and the third one raped her

dehradun Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Representational Photo.
A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in Sahaspur area on the outskirts of Dehradun late Saturday evening, police said.

The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday night, after which police registered a case and initiated a probe.

A police officer privy to the probe said, “The woman said that on Saturday evening she stepped out of her home to go to a nearby market when three men started following her. After some distance, the three caught her and took her near a culvert. There, two of them held her down while the third one raped her,” said the officer.

Also Read: Hathras gangrape: Woman’s family wants Supreme Court-monitored inquiry

The three then fled from the scene after threatening her against informing anyone. She, however, went to the nearby Sahaspur police station, lodged a complaint and identified one of the accused.

Confirming the incident, Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, “The police took the victim for a medical examination on Sunday. In the primary medical report, there are no external injury marks but we are probing the case, considering all facts and angles.”

“No arrest has been made yet,” he said.

