e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / 31- year- old man shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

31- year- old man shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

The murdered man operated a hotel at Salari in Bhimtal area of Nainital district.

dehradun Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
The youth was rushed to a government hospital after he was found lying in a pool of blood outside his home.
The youth was rushed to a government hospital after he was found lying in a pool of blood outside his home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 31-year-old youth was shot dead near his house in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday evening. He was found outside his house, lying in a pool of blood, before family members rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said police.

Police rushed to the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem.

Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, circle officer, Haldwani, said 31- year- old Amit Singh, a resident of Chandmari area in Kathgodam, was found with a bullet mark on his chest, lying on the road outside of his house, on Thursday around 8 pm.

Dhoni said the murdered man operated a hotel at Salari in Bhimtal area of Nainital district. “He had gone to his hotel as usual on Thursday morning. Later, in the night at around 8 pm, a neighbour informed Amit’s sister Shalini that his brother was lying on the road in a pool of blood,” he said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand cancels winter break for Class 10, 12 students

Shalini, sister of the deceased, said, Amit’s 10-year old love marriage had turned sour recently.

“Around three months ago, his wife left him and went to her mother’s home. Both have a seven-year-old daughter who lived with Amit. A dowry harassment case had been filed against his brother and other family members,” she said.

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K tomorrow
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
Most smartphones launched in Q3 2020 were running on this brand’s processor
Most smartphones launched in Q3 2020 were running on this brand’s processor
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In