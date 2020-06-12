37 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 1,692

dehradun

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:19 IST

With 37 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand on Friday, the tally of total cases in the state increased to 1692.

Of these 1692 cases, 771 are active cases while 895 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Nine Covid-19 patients have also recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state on Friday.

A bulletin released by the state health department stated that 37 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The cases were reported from districts like Rudraprayag (7),

Chamoli (3), Dehradun (15), Haridwar (6) , US Nagar (5) and Tehri Garhwal (1)

Out of the 15 cases reported from Dehradun, ten had no travel history. In Haridwar, of six positive cases, two were primary contacts of an earlier positive patient. All the other patients had returned to the state from places like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Meerut and Noida

Dehradun has so far reported the maximum Covid-19 positive cases (447) followed by Nainital (334), Tehri Garhwal (257) and Haridwar (176) have reported the highest number of positive cases in the state so far. The state now has a total of 60 containment zones across five districts of which the maximum containment zones at 29 are in Haridwar district.

The rate of infection in the state now stands at 4.53% and the recovery rate has reached 52.90.13%. The rate of doubling in the state based on the last seven days stands at 17.28 days. Uttarakhand has so far tested over 42,000 samples of which results of over 4400 are awaited.

On Thursday, the state had reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases. Samples of a patient who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh and had died on Wednesday, tested positive on Thursday evening.