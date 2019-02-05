4-year-old girl allegedly raped in Uttarakhand, accused arrested

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man on Sunday evening at Sitarganj locality in Udham Singh (US) Nagar district, police said. The accused was arrested in the wee hours of Monday from the locality.

According to station house officer, Sitarganj, Sanjay Kumar, the incident happened on Sunday at 5pm in a secluded place near the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL) unit of Sitarganj.

“The accused was identified as Pankaj who hails from Bihar and was working as a labourer in the Sitarganj SIIDCUL unit. The girl’s father also works as a labourer in the same unit. On Sunday evening, the girl was playing outside her home when the accused approached her and lured her with chocolate,” said Kumar adding that accused then took her to a nearby secluded area.

“He then raped her and fled. After some time, the girl somehow reached her house in a traumatised state with blood on her clothes. She narrated her ordeal to her parents and named the accused whom she already knew as both the families lived in the same neighbourhood,” he added.

Her parents went to the police station and registered a case against accused Pankaj.

“Police soon registered a case against him on charges of rape and launched a manhunt to nab him. During investigation, he was nabbed from his house. He was totally taken aback on seeing the police,” said investigation officer, sub-inspector Babita, adding that the accused is married with three children.

“He was presented before the court on Monday while the girl was sent to hospital for a medical examination. Accused was later sent to jail by the court,” he added.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 15:54 IST