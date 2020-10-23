42-year-old Uttarakhand man run over by train, dies

dehradun

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:18 IST

A man (42) was killed after being hit by a speeding train at Haldwani in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday morning, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said.

Randeep Kumar, a RPF inspector posted at Kathgodam railway station, said a local resident from Haldwani informed that a body was lying on a railway track near pole number 84, which is located close to a gate of an Indian Army’s installation.

The RPF team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, said Kumar.

“The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Chauhan, a resident of Bhotia Parav neighbourhood in Haldwani, as per the Aadhaar card found in his wallet,” he said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand forest dept buys inflatable boat for river patrol along Nepal border

Kumar said the accident victim was hit by an oncoming Jan Shatabdi Express from Dehradun around 5 am on Friday. “It seems that the deceased was trying to cross the railway track, when the accident occurred,” he added.

Several accidents have been reported from Nainital district in the recent past.

In March, a woman (67) was killed after a train crushed her at Lalkua .

In March, another elderly man was run over by a train at Motinagar on the Lalkua- Haldwani railway track. In January, another person was run over by a train at the same location.

In last December, a local resident was also killed by a speeding train at Motinagar.