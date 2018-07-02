₹5 cr for rain-hit Pithoragarh, key depts on high alert

The state government on Monday allotted ₹5 crore for Pithoragarh district, where heavy rains damaged properties, even as all key departments have been put on a high alert following arrival of monsoon, an official said.

Amit Negi, secretary of disaster management department, denied media reports that a cloudburst hit Munsyari and Dharchula. He said the areas were affected by intense rainfall.

“An amount of ₹5 crore was released to (Pithoragarh) district administration,” Negi said, adding that the district administration was directed to ensure that monetary compensation was promptly distributed among affected people.

“If required, additional teams of state disaster response force (SDRF) will be deployed in rain hit areas of Munsyari and Pithoragarh,” Negi said.

He said a high state of disaster preparedness was being maintained across the state.

“All crucial departments like health, police, fire service and SDRF have been put on a high alert following the arrival of monsoon in the state,” Negi said.

“Collectors of all the 13 districts have already been instructed to ensure preparedness to deal with any situation in view of the ongoing monsoon season,” he said.

He said situation continues to remain grim in Munsyari and Dharchula owing to heavy rainfall in the past couple of days.

Water-level of Kali river has risen very high owing to heavy rains and the Pithoragarh district administration has put all villages along the river on high alert.

The official said the SDRF teams have already been deployed in areas along Kali river and other areas in Munsyari and Dharchula following heavy rainfall.

Negi said special precaution was being maintained with regard to the chronic landslide zones. “Our officials are keeping a close watch on such highly vulnerable slide zones so that no loss of life or vehicles occurs there,” he said.