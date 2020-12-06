e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / At Uttarakhand wedding, top cop administers Sanskrit pledge to follow Covid-19 guidelines

At Uttarakhand wedding, top cop administers Sanskrit pledge to follow Covid-19 guidelines

The police officer said he had also advised priests in the area to administer such pledge during wedding and religious functions.

dehradun Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
SP Manikant Mishra administering Covid-19 containment pledge at a wedding to bride, groom and other guests in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand.
SP Manikant Mishra administering Covid-19 containment pledge at a wedding to bride, groom and other guests in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand. (HT Photo)
         

Superintendent of police of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand administered a pledge in Sanskrit to guests at a wedding function to fight Covid-19 pandemic through adherence of disease containment guidelines.

SP Manikant Mishra arrived at the wedding to check if the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the administration for holding such functions were being followed before he administered a pledge to all guests, and the groom and the bride.

“We are fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic these days and can save ourselves by following the guidelines only. Since the wedding ceremony is an auspicious occasion and may convey the message deeply and effectively among the people, I chose the occasion to administer such a pledge to fight the pandemic in my area,” said Mishra.

Mishra said he had taken prior permission from the bride’s father who happily agreed and hailed the move.

“When I reached the venue, the priest was chanting mantras and performing rituals with the bride and the groom present in the mandap. I sat near them while one of my staffer distributed copies of the pledge, written in Sanskrit. I then administered the pledge and the rest repeated it after me,” said Mishra.

On the use of Sanskrit for administering the pledge, he said, “Being born in a Brahmin family, I am very much familiar with the language. Apart from this, a Hindu marriage is performed with chanting of shlokas and mantras in Sanskrit, hence, I decided to administer the pledge in the same language.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand drone force readies for Covid-19 vaccination in remote areas

Mishra said, “Wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, regular washing of hands, use of sanitizers and immediate consultation with doctors if Covid-19 like symptoms appears, were the points mentioned in the pledge.”

“I have advised priests in the area to administer such pledge during wedding and religious functions for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Jeevan Ram Tamta, father of the bride, said, “When the officials contacted me with the proposal of the pledge to be administered by the SP, how could have I rejected it? After all, he is a senior police officer and is making people aware about the pandemic, so I immediately accepted the proposal. It made my daughter’s wedding memorable as well.”

tags
top news
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In