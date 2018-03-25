BJP leader’s name pops up in NH 74 scam, he denies charges

A Haldwani-based BJP leader’s name has popped up in a case involving real estate developer Priya Sharma, who is accused of money laundering and fraud in the ₹300-crore NH-74 scam.

BJP leader Mohan Pal, however, denied any wrong doing.

Pal is the director of Palm Green whose flats were sold by Sharma, the managing director of Allied Infra. Sharma was arrested by police a week ago.

Saurabh Narang had bought a flat in Green Palm colony in Rudrapur in the name of his mother Manju Narang. The plot was sold for ₹12.5 lakh and he had given 50% of the money in 3 instalments.

After March 2013, the registry was not done in his name and the plot was then sold by the builder to another person.

It is being alleged that Pal has signed on the sale deed, but the BJP leader said his signature was forged.

“The forgery has been committed by Priya Sharma, who used to work in my company and I am not involved,” Pal said. “I had given the power of attorney to Priya Sharma and she has misused it.”

He also said police had not contacted him in the case, but he had himself gone to police.

“I came to know about the forgery two months ago after which I met SSP US Nagar who asked to me to give all the evidence to the circle officer and the station officer in-charge.”

Pal said he would come out clean as all this was the handiwork of Sharma who is currently lodged in Haldwani jail in connection with the NH 74 land compensation scam in which compensation was paid at commercial rates to the farmers for their agricultural lands.

SSP US Nagar Sadanand Date said Mohan Pal’s signatures featured on the sale deed due to which his role in the matter was being investigated.

“Priya Sharma is already facing charges in the same case and now Pal would have to prove that he was not involved in the fraudulent activity,” said the SSP.

Priya Sharma in two-day police custody

Police on Sunday took Sharma and her partner Chawala on two days custody. Police obtained custody remand on Saturday from a special court in Nainital and brought them here on Sunday.

Both will be interrogated in Kotwali on Monday. The SIT is hoping to get key information from them which could strengthen the probe.

According to an officer of SIT, who did not want be named, they were hoping to get crucial information from Sharma about NH-74 scam that will make the probe strong. She was in constant contact with at least three IAS officers through phone during her absconding also. Mobile surveillance reveals this fact, he said.