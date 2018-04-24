Central team to ‘recommend’ Jamrani dam project

The Central Water Commission (CWC) team, visiting Haldwani for the last two days, has found the Jamrani dam project “technically feasible” and would recommend the centre to implement it.

The team, led by chief Engineer CKL Dass, reached Haldwani on Monday and toured the Jamrani dam area the same day and the Gola Barrage in Kathgodam on Tuesday, and surveyed the technical details.

Dass said that the team would give its approval to the ₹2,800-crore detailed project report (DPR) of the Jamrani dam, which has been stuck since 1975. “Jamrani Project is technically feasible and we would be recommending it in our report to the centre,” he said.

The dam has been envisaged for providing drinking water to the Haldwani city and irrigation water to both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. When the project was conceived by the state government in 1970s, its cost was estimated to be around ₹400 crore. However, over the years, its cost has increased considerably. Now, the state government is seeking 90% central funding for the project.

Dass said, “Technical specifications of the dam mentioned in the DPR are right and we would recommend construction of the dam for the benefit of local people.” He added, “The need of the hour is to proclaim this as a national [project so that the funding would be available easily though central help.”

He disclosed that Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the MP from Nainital Lok Sabha seat, has been pressing for the dam construction saying that it was his dream project.