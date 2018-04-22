Cong to send 10,000 workers for RaGa rally in Delhi

The Congress state unit on Sunday set an ambitious target of sending 10,000 workers for party president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Janakrosh Rally’ in New Delhi on April 29.

A decision to this effect was taken a meeting here attended by newly appointed Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand Anugrah Narayan.

Besides, the meeting discussed ways to boost the party in the state ahead of the 2019 general election.

Notably, the Congress had battled a wave of anti-incumbency, exit of over a dozen senior leaders and internal factionalism ahead of the state polls. As a result, it could go on to win 11 seats against 57 of the BJP in the February 2017 polls.

Narayan said time was ripe for the Congress to return to power at the Centre in 2019.

The main aim of Narayan’s visit to the state was to assess preparations for the Janakrosh Rally.

Interacting with party workers, he said all district and block-level representatives must give number of activists or vehicles they would take to Delhi for the rally.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power after making false promises and the people were now wary of his glib talks.

“We would be coming back to power in 2019 and the party activist need to start work at the ground-level,” he said.

Congress state unit president Pritam Singh said he had a lot to say but could not do so as it would lead to many things. “There are many problems in the party and I am trying to set them right.”

He said the party high command had set a target of participation of 3,000 people from Uttarakhand in the Delhi rally.

A decision was taken to send 10,000 people from the state for the rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, he said.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat said though the time was ripe for the Congress, Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah could bring up issues that would divert the attention of the masses, leading to their win.

“We have to be very cautious,” he warned.

Former party state president Kishore Upadhyay said the BJP had gained in the country at the expense of the Congress’ follies.

Rajya Sabha member Pradeep Tamta said there was no Scheduled Caste member in the All India Congress committee which was worrisome.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Indira Hridyesh said 5,000 activists would attend the rally from the Kumaon region.

Traders were unhappy with the way GST was implemented in the country, she added.

Deputy leader of opposition in the assembly Karan Mahra said the need of the hour was to concentrate on the grass root-level workers as they were backbone of the party.