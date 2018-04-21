Congress Uttarakhand in-charge to visit Haldwani to lift workers’ spirits

Newly appointed Congress in-charge of Uttarakhand Anugrah Narayan Singh would be reaching Haldwani on Sunday from Bareilly with view to rejuvenating the party in the state.

He will also chalk out the strategy for participation of Congress activists from the state in Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally on April 29 in New Delhi.

This would be his first visit to Uttarakhand after taking charge and he would return for Delhi on Sunday evening.

Congress state president Pritam Singh, former chief minister Harish Rawat and leaders from Kumaon region would be attending the meeting that would be held at the Sawaraj Ashram Haldwani.

The visit has enthused Congress workers in Kumaon region where the party has been reduced to a dismal position in the state assembly polls.

Congress activists said the visit would give a boost to the party in the region and rejuvenate its workers who are still smarting under the defeat.

Sumit Hridyesh, who is the chairperson of the Haldwani Mandi Parishad, said the Congress state in-charge’s visit is very important as he would be lifting the morale of the workers and urging them to work hard for achieving the goals.

“The central and state governments have failed miserably on all fronts and the Congress state in-charge would be telling the party activists that the time was ripe as the people were looking up at the Congress with great expectations,” he said.

Khajan Pandey, who is the state general secretary of the Congress, said a large number of activists would be going from Uttarakhand to Delhi to take part in the rally of Rahul Gandhi for making it a success.