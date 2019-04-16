Constable attempts suicide at Nainital’s Malital police station over stolen car

A police constable allegedly tried to commit suicide at Mallital police station in Uttarakhand’s Nainital after alleging that no complaint was filed after his vehicle was stolen in 2015, officials have said.

Laxman Singh Rana, who is currently posted at Kichha police station, also sent the video of his suicide attempt to some senior police officials, they said. Dhyan Singh, the in-charge Malital police station, said Rana consumed some poisonous liquid inside the police station on Monday.

“One of our constables Anand saw him consuming the poisonous substance. He immediately informed us about it. We rushed him to the nearby BD Pandey Hospital where his stomach was washed and treatment started. He is stable now but under observation for 24 hours”, he said.

On the reasons behind the suicide attempt, Dhyan Singh said Rana had a dispute over a Bolero vehicle he bought from someone in 2015 when he was posted in Mallital police station.

Singh said he wanted the possession of the vehicle but the vehicle was stolen later that year. Rana claimed on Monday in a letter to the deputy inspector general of police that no complaint was filed regarding the theft of his SUV and urged him to look into the matter.

Rana also said in the letter that the Bolero had several documents, including the vehicle’s possession papers, registration certificate, insurance claims, when it was stolen. It was later found in Haldwani area.

He said police will initiate an internal inquiry into the incident to find out the exact reasons behind the constable’s attempt to commit suicide. He said action will be taken in the matter based on the investigation’s findings.

“Right now our priority and focus are on his full recovery,” he said.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 10:04 IST