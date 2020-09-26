e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Crocodile kills 8-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar forest division

Crocodile kills 8-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar forest division

The girl’s family will be given compensation after some paperwork, said officials.

dehradun Updated: Sep 26, 2020 08:58 IST
Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Forest officials, police and locals searching for the girl, who was attacked by a crocodile, in Haridwar forest division.
Forest officials, police and locals searching for the girl, who was attacked by a crocodile, in Haridwar forest division.(HT Photo)
         

An eight-year-old girl was killed by a crocodile in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar forest division on Friday, said forest officials.

Neeraj Sharma, divisional forest officer (DFO) Haridwar forest division said 8-years old Radhika and her sister had gone near a marshy one-and-a-half-kilometer-long water body in Kudi Baghwanpur village in Laksar area of Haridwar district to pluck some flowers. He said the water body is like a big marsh, with a thick growth of aquatic plants, which made the search challenging.

“Her sister said when they went near the water body a crocodile attacked her sister and dragged her into the deep waters. She told her parents, who informed local police and forest officials,” he said

Sharma said the forest officials immediately went to the spot with divers and local police and a search was started to trace the girl.

“The incident had happened in the afternoon. After many hours of search, we finally found the body of the girl in the evening”, he said

Gaurav Aggarwal, range officer (RO) Laksar said there were marks of a crocodile bite on her wrist.

“It seems the crocodile dragged her into the water but didn’t eat her. As it is a big marshy water body, around 1.5 km in length, we couldn’t find the crocodile. We will resume our search for the crocodile on Saturday”, he said.

Aggarwal said the girl hailed from Panditpur village nearby. “She and her sister had come to the water body in the nearby Kudi Bhagwanpur to pluck some flowers”, he said.

Also Read: Uttarakhand CM orders probe after minister claims IAS officer ‘missing’

The range officer said the police have sent the body of the girl for post-mortem.

“The family of the girl will be provided compensation after the completion of the paperwork,” he said.

In Uttarakhand, crocodiles are found in the Corbett landscape, Terai area, some areas of Haridwar forest division and Rajaji National Park landscape.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Man electrocuted as high-tension line falls on him

According to the latest wildlife census released by the state forest department in June this year, crocodile numbers have increased in the state from 123 in 2008 to 451 in 2020.

Of 23 crocodilian species found in the world, India has three species. Uttarakhand has two of the three - Mugger Crocodile and Gharial (in Corbett landscape). Mugger Crocodile (Crocodylus palustris), the most widespread freshwater croc species is found throughout India, except the extreme north.

tags
top news
There’s place for dissent but within decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
There’s place for dissent but within decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases in India; 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hrs
Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases in India; 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hrs
Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, questioning in drug case underway
Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, questioning in drug case underway
Covid-19: How nasal, one-shot, passive vaccines work
Covid-19: How nasal, one-shot, passive vaccines work
‘Lies, misinformation, warmongering’: India replies to Pak PM’s UN speech
‘Lies, misinformation, warmongering’: India replies to Pak PM’s UN speech
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
Farm bills anger spills onto highways, railways
Farm bills anger spills onto highways, railways
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In