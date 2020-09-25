e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: Man electrocuted as high-tension line falls on him

Uttarakhand: Man electrocuted as high-tension line falls on him

The kin of the deceased will be provided a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh

dehradun Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
The man died on the spot when a high-tension line fell on him.
The man died on the spot when a high-tension line fell on him.(Representational Image)
         

A 29-year-old man died of electrocution when a high-tension wire fell on him on Friday morning in Haldwani area of Nainital district of Uttarakhand, said police.

Nandan Singh Rawat, station house officer Kathgodam police station, said Kamal Rawat died when a high-tension line fell on him at Teri Puliya in Kathgodam.

“Kamal was a resident of Damuwadhunga and worked at a private nursing home,” said Rawat.

Also read: 8 undertrials escape from makeshift prison in Uttarakhand; 4 caught

“Kamal Rawat was going to the nursing home on his bicycle on Friday morning. When he reached Teri Puliya, a high-tension line fell on him, electrocuting him,” he said.

Rawat said a taxi driver who knew Kamal was passing by. “He informed Kamal’s family who rushed to the spot but the man had died by then. They informed the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and police. A police team sent the body for post-mortem,” said Rawat.

UPCL executive engineer Devendra Singh Bisht said an inquiry committee headed by UPCL executive engineer, Haldwani, rural, had been formed to investigate the incident. “The committee will submit its report within 10 days,” he said.

Bisht said as per the norms, the kin of the deceased will be provided a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh. “We will try to provide ₹ 50,000 on Saturday and the remaining amount will be given on completion of necessary paperwork, “ he said.

tags
top news
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In