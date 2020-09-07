e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Dehradun doctor who went on the run 26 years ago nabbed in Haryana

Dehradun doctor who went on the run 26 years ago nabbed in Haryana

A case of fraud was registered against him in 1994 for forging a recommendation letter for a gun license

dehradun Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:47 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A reward was also announced in 2006 for his arrest.
A reward was also announced in 2006 for his arrest.(HT Photo)
         

A 59-year-old doctor from Dehradun has been arrested from Haryana’s Palwal 26 years after he absconded when a case of fraud was registered against him in 1994 for forging a recommendation letter for gun license, the state police said on Monday. A local court had declared Sudhir Tiwari a fugitive in 1997.

Sub-inspector Deepak Dhariwal, who led a four-member team that arrested Tiwari on Saturday, said the accused had attached a recommendation letter with fake signatures of then chief minister ND Tiwari’s personal assistant while applying for the license.

“The letter later turned out to be fake and a case was then registered in Cantonment police station [Dehradun] and the probe was given to CBCID Lucknow branch [when Uttarakhand was part of Uttar Pradesh]. ... [a] charge sheet was filed in the case but Tiwari fled after knowing that a case has been registered against him,” said Dhariwal.

A reward was also announced in 2006 for his arrest.

Dhariwal said Tiwari was working as a public relation officer at a private hospital in Palwal. He added Tiwari first fled to Meerut, where he stayed or four years before moving to Haryana. “He was presented before a local court in Dehradun which then sent him to jail,” said Dhariwal.

tags
top news
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In