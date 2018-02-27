Dehradun RTO staff under scanner over low tax collection from old vehicles

A few employees of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Dehradun are under probe for laxity in collection of fitness tax imposed on old vehicles, officials familiar with the matter said.

Nearly 200 old vehicles ply on the city roads. In 2016, the transport department made a rule to charge penalty -- ₹50 per day -- from vehicles that do not have fitness certificates. RTO staff let off many old vehicles without charging the penalty, which led to a revenue loss of about Rs 15 lakh to the transport department, the officials said.

State transport commissioner D Senthil Pandiyan had called for a report on the irregularity, and transport minister Yashpal Arya had directed that action be taken against the lax staff.

Asked about the irregularity, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Arvind Pandey said, “There is no scam at all. The taxes paid were less than quoted, which should have been brought to the notice of officers. I agree there’s carelessness on the part of the staff. But we can recover the taxes in coming days.”

The account officer at the RTO is under scanner for not ensuring requisite taxes from people whose vehicles are old, officials familiar with the matter said. Two employees were transferred about a month ago for reportedly not enforcing provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and ensuring tax collection.

Officials close to the matter claimed that the staff get their cut in the taxes collected and deposit lower amount or nothing. “The staff get their share of profit,” said an RTO official on condition of anonymity.

Arya said he had asked transport officers to take action over the irregularity. “Such carelessness won’t be tolerated and action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

The department has also started an electronic system of charging penalty on vehicles and submission of taxes. Officers hoped that the system would bring in transparency.

Pandiyan couldn’t be contacted despite several attempts.