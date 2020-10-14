e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Elderly couple found murdered at home in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening when neighbours got suspicious as they didn’t spot any movement around the house for some time

dehradun Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:40 IST
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
A retired BHEL officer and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Haridwar district, the police said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening when neighbours got suspicious as they didn’t spot any movement around the house for some time. Also, the deceased couple’s daughter, who lives in New Delhi, informed the local police control room of her parents not picking up the phone despite repeated attempts.

When the police went to their house in Shivalik Nagar, they found PS Agarwal, 80, and his wife Beena Agarwal,75, lying in a pool of blood in separate rooms. All the cupboards and storage racks were found open and household items were thrown around the place, indicating it might be a case of robbery.

Also Read: Ahead of Kumbh 2021, Upper Ganga Canal to close for repairs in Haridwar

Senior Superintendent of Police D Senthyl Aboodai Krishan Raj, who arrived with police officers at the residence, said that a probe is on to nab the culprits.

“CCTV camera footage from different areas is being scanned and forensic experts have collected fingerprints and related forensic evidence from the spot. The police team is probing all the angles to solve the case,” Krishan Raj said.

Following the incident, the locals demanded regular and routine night patrolling by a police team in their area, where primarily retired government and army officials live. Local MLA Aadesh Chauhan and Shivalik Nagar Palika chairperson Rajeev Sharma also arrived at the spot to inquire about the incident.

