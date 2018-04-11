Films shot in Uttarakhand exempted from shooting charges

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday cleared a proposal exempting films, which are shot in the state, from shooting charges, a move that is aimed at promoting the hill state, an official said.

Regional language films shot in Uttarakhand were till date charged Rs 15,000 per monthwhereas films shot in other languages were charged Rs 10,000 per day as per the provisions of Uttarakhand Film Policy 2015.

The new amendment to the policy approved by Governor K K Paul on Wednesday exempts all films shot in the state from shooting charges, as per a government order.

However, film producers will have to pay entry or parking fees at the shooting venues as applicable, it said.

Uttarakhand’s scenicbeauty has always lured film makers. Dulhan Ek Raat Ki, Kati Patang, Arman,Student Of The Year, Koi Mil Gaya are some of the movies which were shot in the state.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor recently shot their upcoming film ‘Metre Chalu Batti Gul’ in Tehri and Rishikesh.