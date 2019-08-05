Five Uttarakhand rivers flowing near danger mark, orange alert issued for Aug 5-6

dehradun

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:34 IST

With Uttarakhand being lashed by incessant rains , five rivers were flowing near the danger mark on Sunday, according to officials at the state emergency operations centre.

Ganga in Haridwar, Alaknanda in Chamoli, Bhagirathi in Uttarkashi, Sharda in Champawat and Kali in Pithoragarh, swelled up and were flowing near the danger mark. Kali river on Sunday morning was flowing less than two metre below from the danger mark.

Meanwhile, due to landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, around 30 village roads were blocked on Sunday evening, informed officials at the state disaster control room. Work was underway to open the national highway that passes through Narendra Nagar in Tehri district, at the time of filing of this report. No vehicular roads were blocked in the state.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday morning issued an orange alert for seven districts in the state. The MeT department predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places especially in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal and Dehradun districts of the state on August 5 and 6.

The MeT department also warned that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places especially in Dehradun, Nainital and Pauri districts during the next 24 hours.

Over the next three days, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places in the state.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures remained normal to above normal in plains and hills of Uttarakhand.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:34 IST