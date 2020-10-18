e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Former Uttarakhand CM, 250 Congress workers booked for violating Covid-19 norms

Former Uttarakhand CM, 250 Congress workers booked for violating Covid-19 norms

This came after they held a protest at the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) unit in Haridwar on Saturday on the issue of unemployment.

dehradun Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
File photo: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat.
File photo: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (HT Photo)
         

Congress national general secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, along with two Congress MLAs, were booked by the state police on Sunday for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms in Haridwar. About 250 other party members were also booked by the police for violation of norms.

This came after they held a protest at the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) unit in Haridwar on Saturday on the issue of unemployment. The protest was led by Harish Rawat and party MLAs from Haridwar district Furqan Ahmad and Mamta Rakesh, along with other leaders.

Also read: ‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’ - Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP

Lakhpat Butola, station house officer (SHO), SIDCUL police station said, “At least six identified Congress leaders, including the aforementioned, and 250 other unidentified people were booked on Sunday for holding a protest rally on Saturday near the SIDCUL unit.”

“They have been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act. A probe is on in the matter,” said Butola.

This is not the first time that Congress leaders have been booked for the violation Covid-19 norms. They have been booked earlier during the lockdown when they had organised several protests in the state.

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In