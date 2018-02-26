Harish Rawat: Eager to avenge the 2014 Lok Sabha loss

Former chief minister Harish Rawat on Monday announced his interest for contesting next parliamentary election from Haridwar constituency. He was elected Member of Parliament from Haridwar in 2009 general election and had won with record 1.25 lakh votes.

On the sidelines of a Holi Milan programme held here, Rawat said that he is ready to contest election on getting the party high command nod.

Since his humiliating loss from Haridwar rural segment in the last year assembly polls, Rawat had earlier indicated that he was not keen on contesting elections citing his age. But now he seems to have changed his mind.

“I am eager to avenge the defeat of Congress in 2014 polls when the party lost all five seats. Now the party is rock solid in state owing to active party cadre. People are also fed up with the working of BJP both at the Centre and in the state,” he said.

“I am a loyal Congress sepoy and will do anything to revive the party both in state and at national level,” said Rawat, who had first entered parliament by winning Almora Lok Sabha seat in 1980.