In Thailand, Uttarakhand CM hard sells state as investment point

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said Thailand’s food processing industry and Uttarakhand farmers could mutually benefit from each other.

“I hope following mutual discussions between our representatives and captains of industry in this country (Thailand), a strong partnership will emerge, which will benefit both sides,” said Rawat, who is on a two-day visit to Thailand.

Speaking at a seminar in Bangkok on the possibility of investment in Uttarakhand’s food processing sector, he said the state was emerging as one of India’s key investment destinations.

“The state is an ideal destination for investment owing to investment friendly policies being pursued by the government,” Rawat said.

“Besides, its excellent climate and availability of a live and highly productive industrial ecosystem also make the mountain state an investment-friendly destination.”

Uttarakhand had carved out an identity of its own owing to the environment of ease of doing business in the state, he said. “Besides, time bound and hassle-free services are available through a single window system introduced for setting up industries.”

Power tariffs charged from industries “are the lowest” compared to other states in India, the chief minister said.

The availability of ample land in developed areas along with investor-friendly attitude of people and excellent law and order system were other plus points.

“The atmosphere of political stability in the state is another positive point for industrial investment,” Rawat aid. “Besides, infrastructural facilities like two mega food parks, four industrial estates and availability of sufficient labour force were other pluses.”