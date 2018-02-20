ISBT shifting reaches high court, government to reply soon

The matter of shifting of Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Haldwani has now reached the high court of Uttarakhand at Nainital. With the next hearing fixed on March 21, the court has asked the state government to explain as to why it wants to shift the ISBT from its present site at Golapar in Haldwani to some site which is yet to be finalised.

Ravi Shankar Joshi of Golapar, Haldwani has filed a petition in the high court in which he has questioned the state government’s move of shifting the ISBT.

Meanwhile, the issue is leading to political tussle between the BJP and the Congress. While BJP reckons that ISBT should be shifted to a new site that suits it logistically, Congress, on the other hand, has questioned the move.

Joshi has filed many petitions in the past including the one on encroachments on railway land from Kathgodam to Lalkuan, after which, the railways served notices to hundreds of people for eviction that led to litigation.

“The ISBT was approved in 2009 and the construction work, which included making the boundary and laying the foundation was started in 2016. The state government, however, stopped the construction work after the surfacing of human skeletons in May 2017,” said Joshi .

He added that the government said that it was shifting the site from the Golapar area as some new sites were under consideration. “This is not justified and the ISBT should come up in the Golapar area as per the original plan”, he said.

The hearing was conducted by Justice KM Joseph and Justice Manoj Tiwari, who sought the state government’s reply on why the work was stopped.