Leopard that attacked nine people killed by hunter in Uttarakhand
Pankaj Kumar, divisional forest officer of Almora, said hunter Lakhpat Singh killed the leopard on Wednesday evening. He said the leopard had become a threat to human life after attacking 9 to 10 people in Nainoli area.
A leopard that attacked nine people and had created terror in Someshwar forest range in Almora district was killed by a hunter on Wednesday.
Pankaj Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Almora said hunter Lakhpat Singh killed the leopard on Wednesday evening. “Leopard had become a threat to human life after attacking 9 to 10 people in Nainoli area.”
“Accordingly, we sought permission of the chief wildlife warden for killing it,” he said. Singh was aided by a team of 12 forest officials, Kumar said.
Another leopard has created terror in Bageshwar district. There it killed a four-year girl in on September 3. The incident created panic in the area, with people demanding that the leopard be declared a man-eater and killed.
RK Singh, divisional forest officer of Bageshwar, said a search was on to trace the leopard.
This is not the first such incident in Bageshwar or Almora district. In June, angry villagers in Harinagari area of Bageshwar set a forest afire after a leopard killed a seven-year-old boy.
Later, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) gave permission for “destroying the leopard”. Later, the leopard was killed by a hunter.
