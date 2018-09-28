Leopard that attacked nine people killed by hunter in Uttarakhand

A leopard that attacked nine people and had created terror in Someshwar forest range in Almora district was killed by a hunter on Wednesday.

Pankaj Kumar, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Almora said hunter Lakhpat Singh killed the leopard on Wednesday evening. “Leopard had become a threat to human life after attacking 9 to 10 people in Nainoli area.”

“Accordingly, we sought permission of the chief wildlife warden for killing it,” he said. Singh was aided by a team of 12 forest officials, Kumar said.

Another leopard has created terror in Bageshwar district. There it killed a four-year girl in on September 3. The incident created panic in the area, with people demanding that the leopard be declared a man-eater and killed.

RK Singh, divisional forest officer of Bageshwar, said a search was on to trace the leopard.

This is not the first such incident in Bageshwar or Almora district. In June, angry villagers in Harinagari area of Bageshwar set a forest afire after a leopard killed a seven-year-old boy.

Later, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) gave permission for “destroying the leopard”. Later, the leopard was killed by a hunter.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 00:47 IST