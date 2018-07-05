Man shot dead in Nainital

A man was shot dead allegedly by an ex-serviceman over a dispute regarding mobile phone repairing in Nainital district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred on Kaladungi road falling under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Thana Haldwani.

Additional superintendent of police (city) Haldwani Amit Srivastava said Khush Bakshi, in his 30s, was shot dead at his mobile shop by the ex-serviceman from Bageshwar district.

He said the crowd that gathered after hearing the shot, chased the assailant and caught him.

Shrivastava said the victim died on the spot and his body was sent for post-mortem.

He said the name of the assailant was being confirmed. On reasons behind the attack, he said there was some dispute between Bakshi, a resident of Botiya Padav area in Nainital, and the assailant.