Nainital, US Nagar farmers seek relief against wheat crop loss

The sudden rains that lashed the state on April 8 have reportedly wreaked havoc in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

A large number of farmers in the two districts had reaped the wheat crop and kept in the fields. The rains led to the germination of the wheat grains, resulting in losses, claimed farmer organisations. The organisations have estimated around 20% loss in the wheat production and demanded compensation from the government.

“The rains were accompanied by heavy winds and hailstorm, which has further damaged the crops. The farmers now have wheat whose grains have germinated and are not fit to be sold in the market,” said Purushottam Sharma, the secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, an organisation of farmers. He said that the state government should compensate farmers for the losses.

Congress leader and ex-chief minister Harish Rawat said in Haldwani on Friday that the union government should send a team of agricultural experts to Uttarakhand to assess the crop loss resulting from the rains on April 8.

“I will continue with the bhajan and kirtan programmes at temples till the government announces compensation to the farmers,” said Rawat. He demanded that the government should purchase the germinated wheat grains from farmers, so that they do not sustain losses.

On Friday, farmers also gave a memorandum to Nainital subdivisional magistrate (SDM) AP Vajpayee demanding that they be paid compensation for the crop loss. The farmer organisations of Udham Singh Nagar have also demanded that the government assess the losses and provide adequate compensation.

State agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal said he is aware of the matter and the sudden rains have caused hardships to the farmers. “We would be analysing the matter and also listen to the grievances of the farmers so that they are not at loss,” he said.