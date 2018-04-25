One more held in ₹25-lakh ATM heist in Roorkee

An accused, wanted in the recent ₹25-lakh ATM heist in Roorkee, was arrested from Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Billa, was arrested late on Tuesday night, said Swapan Kishore, circle officer, Ganga Nahar police station.

Three other accused in the robbery, which took place at the Axis Bank ATM kiosk near BSM square in Haridwar on April 7, were already arrested.

The police recovered ₹2.50 lakh cash from Billa, while ₹4.57 lakh were recovered from the other three accused, identified as Sukhvinder, Mintu and Rajendra, said Kishore.

According to the circle officer, the robbery case was registered at Ganga Nahar police station by Virendra Singh Rawat, a custodian officer of Secure Value, a company replenishing cash in ATMs, against two unknown people. The robbers had allegedly shot at and injured the company’s security guard, Shakeel Ahmed.

The director general of police has announced a cash award of ₹25,000 for the police team.

Last year, the police had also solved a ₹42-lakh daylight robbery at an ATM near Chandracharya square, in which a gang from Tamil Nadu was involved.