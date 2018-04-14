Portals of Madmaheshwar, Tungnath to re-open next month

Portals of Madmaheshwar temple -- the seat of Kedarnath Baba during winter sojourn -- will re-open on May 21, it was announced on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Badri-Kedar temple committee on the occasion of Vaisakhi celebrations at Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath in the presence of Vedpathis and priests.

Madmaheshwar temple is characterised by natural beauty spurting into various hues and colours amid the lush green Bugyals with peaks of Chaukhamba, Kedanath and Neelkanth in the backdrop.

Portals of Tungnath temple will open for public on May 2, Vedpathis and priests announced after calculating the Panchang (religious calendar) in Markanday temple in Rudraprayag district.

Tungnath temple is situated at the height of 3,680 meters.

Tungnath temple is not only popular with devotees but is a tourist attraction as it is surrounded by the lush green alpine meadows.

Chopta, the last motorable road for Tungnath, is a beautiful tourist destination and very popular among the foreign and Indian tourists who throng to this area in a large number every year.