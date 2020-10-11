e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Posters put up along Indo-Nepal border to nab Covid +ve Nepalese prisoner

Posters put up along Indo-Nepal border to nab Covid +ve Nepalese prisoner

Three Covid-19 positive prisoners, including a Nepalese national, who were lodged in central jail at Sitarganj was admitted to the CCC in Rudrapur. They managed to escape on September 26 by breaking the window of the washroom

dehradun Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Posters have been put up along the Indo-Nepal border in a bid to nab a Nepalese prisoner, who had managed to escape from a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) care centre (CCC) in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur a fortnight ago, a police official said.

“Posters have been put up along the Indo-Nepal border to nab the Nepalese prisoner, who had absconded from CCC along with two other inmates. A prize will be given to a person who can give information or help in his arrest,” said Devendra Pincha, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Udham Singh Nagar district.

Three Covid-19 positive prisoners, including a Nepalese national, who were lodged in central jail at Sitarganj was admitted to the CCC in Rudrapur. They managed to escape on September 26 by breaking the window of the washroom.

Two of the absconding inmates have been arrested from Delhi and Sambhal in western Uttar Pradesh (UP), said the official.

Devendra Dhanuk, a resident of Bajhang district in far western Nepal, is still at large. He was imprisoned for 10 years by a court for possessing banned narcotic substances and was lodged in the central jail in Sitarganj.

“Five teams have been formed. They are conducting raids in several places in Uttarakhand and UP. Dhanuk may flee to Nepal. We have put up posters on the border depicting his face and other physical descriptions,” said Pincha.

The Indo-Nepal border has been sealed since the end of March because of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Udham Singh Nagar police authorities are also in touch with their counterparts in Nepal in their bid to arrest Dhanuk.

