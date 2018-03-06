Principal penalised for depositing cash in students’ accounts during note ban

A school principal in Nainital district has been penalised for depositing cash in the accounts of students after the Centre demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes in 2016 purportedly to crack down on black money and move towards a cashless economy, officials said.

An adverse entry has been made on the service book of Atul Kumar Srivastav, principal of Rajiv Gandhi Navoday Vidyalaya, Kotabagh, “as there is lack of transparency in his work,” said Alok Shekhar Tiwari, director general (education).

The chief education officer (CEO) of the district will inspect the school this month, and present an evaluation report to the director general (education). The adverse entry will be removed if the report goes in favour of the principal, officials said.

The principal has been charged with depositing Rs 24,000 in the account of each student during demonetisation.

Srivastav has also been charged with taking Rs 500 as caution money from each student and not reimbursing the amount when the students passed the exams.

“He has also been charged with taking Rs 1200 from each student for track suits, Rs 300 for the school magazine, and pressuring each teacher to bring advertisements worth Rs 4000,” said an official refusing to be named.

Srivastav has also taken 12% commission from the mess manager and visited Dehradun in the name of official work, the official said.

Rubbishing the charges, the principal said, “Truth will surface in future and I will be cleared of the charges.”

He claimed, “The complainants had given an affidavit to the education department saying that they had made no complaint against me.”

The DG said the department does not entertain affidavits from complainants. “Even if such an affidavit has been given, it has no meaning for the department.”

Tiwari said, “The number of students in whose accounts the principal deposited money during demonetisation is being ascertained.”