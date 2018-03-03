Rajya Sabha polls: Shyam Jaju meets chief minister and RSS leaders 

Ahead of the local body and Rajya Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Shyam Jaju held a meeting with chief minister TS Rawat and party organisational heads. Later, he also attended a meeting with Rashtriya Swayam Swak Sangh (RSS).

Jaju reached Dehradun on Saturday afternoon and went straight to Bijapur Guest House where he met the CM and party heads. Along with discussing the donation under Ajeevan Sahyog Nidhi, he also discussed preparations for urban local body polls slated in April and RS elections.

“We have started planning for both the elections. How party workers, district committees and even cabinet ministers will be involved in the election campaign was discussed,” Ajay Bhatt, state BJP president said.

Rajya Sabha election is a much talked about agenda before the party. Party sources claim there are many in the fray, including former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, national secretary Teerath Singh Rawat, national spokesperson Anil Baloni and even the state president Ajay Bhatt.

The seat would be vacated on April 2 after Congress’s Mahendra Singh Mahara will complete his six-year term. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already issued the schedule of the election. But what’s needed is the consensus of the ruling party on the candidate.

“There are some big shots in the fray and Jaju’s visit could be seen as a groundwork on the opinion of the leaders here on RS candidate,” a party leader close to the issue said requesting anonymity.

Voting for the seat is scheduled on March 23, only if necessary.

TS Rawat-led BJP government is also completing one year on March 18 and therefore, it was decided that a meeting should be organised in March with district organisational members to popularise the policies of the government.

Later in the day, Jaju also held a closed-door meeting with RSS leaders in the presence of the CM to strike a balance between the government and the wing.