Regular flights between Dehradun and Pithoragarh from next month

There will be daily flights between Dehradun and Pithoragarh from next month, said chief secretary of Uttarakhand, Utpal Kumar Singh. The flights between Dehradun and Pantnagar were announced earlier but the issues related to the operator are being solved, he said.

The chief secretary said that plans are afoot to begin the service between Dehradun and Pithoragarh in Kumaon division by October 7, 2018. “No date has been set for the launch but we are working towards October 7,” he said.

Pointing out that this was part of the phase 2 of the Udaan scheme of the central government to link various cities by aeroplanes or helicopters, Singh said: “We will use small eight-seater aeroplanes for these flights and the ticket price is being finalised.”

Multiple clearances are required to launch the service. “We are taking clearances one by one and moving forward with the objective of finalising the flights by October 7. We are also in touch with the operator as they should be ready when we give them the go ahead,” said the chief secretary.

Singh added that these would be daily flights but the future of the service would depend on the passenger turnout.

