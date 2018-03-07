Spring Bird Festival in Uttarakhand to start from March 9

A three-day Spring Bird Festival that will be attended by 50 enthusiasts from 14 countries will begin on March 9 in Dehradun, it was announced on Wednesday.

Chief minister TS Rawat will be inaugurating the festival at Thano Forest Rest House.

To mark the occasion, various activities like guided bird tours, heritage walk, children activities, film shows and workshops will be organised at Jhilmil Conservation Reserve.

The event is supported by ministry of forest, environment and climate change (MoEFCC) along with Uttarakhand Environment Protection and Pollution Control Board (UEPPCB), Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation (UFDC), state tourism department and Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

The event will also mark the state government’s initiative to make it plastic free. A dedicated website (www.uttarakhandbirdwatching.net) is also created to promote and share activities of the event.

The government has also made arrangement of online participation.

Besides, transport facility is also taken care of from the capital to both the venues. Three trails in Thano range and two in Jhilmil were identified for guided tours.

The participants will be accompanied by independent bird experts and those from Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India.

The objective of the festival is to promote Uttarakhand as a potential birding tourist destination. The event will also give platform to tour operators, home stay managers and nature guide and opportunity to find avenues in the bird tourism.