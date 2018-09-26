Start operation in 30 days, Uttarakhand HC tells airline

The Uttarakhand high court on Monday directed the Deccan Charters Private Limited to start its operation within 30 days on Delhi-Pantnagar-Dehradun route as per the Letter of Award (LoA) dated March 30, 2017.

It also directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to take steps to terminate the LoA issued in favour of Deccan Charters Private Limited on March 30, 2017, if the flights are not made operational within six weeks.

The court asked the Uttarakhand government, the ministry of civil aviation and the Airports Authority of India to enhance the regional connectivity as per the MoU signed in 2016.

“The LoA was issued in favour of Deccan Charters Private Limited as it was the highest bidder but it has not come forward to make the flights operational. Now it would be open to the Airports Authority of India to award the LoA to the second highest bidder,” the order said.

“The agencies concerned shall issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) in favour of the second highest bidder within 15 days,” it added.

The court said in case all the bidders refuse to operate in this sector, the Airports Authority of India may consider the case of Heritage Aviation Private Limited to operate on the route when it begins its operations in Uttarakhand on October 8, 2018.

The directions were issued by acting chief justice Rajiv Sharma and justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari while hearing a public interest litigation filed earlier this year by Pankaj Miglani. The high court also sought the presence of under secretary, ministry of civil aviation, along with assistant section officer in the ministry in the court on the next date of hearing on October 11.

The oral application of the petitioner, Deccan Charters Private Limited, Bangalore, through its managing director, Heritage Aviation Private Limited, New Delhi, and Airports Authority of India, through its chairman, were made parties (respondents )in the case.

“The tenders were floated by the Airports Authority of India for selected airline operators under the regional connectivity scheme -- UDAN of the ministry of civil aviation. Deccan Charters Private Limited participated in the tendering process. The Letter of Award (LoA) was issued in favour of Deccan Charters Private Limited on March, 30 2017. The operations were to be commenced by the Deccan Charters Private Limited on the routes of the proposal in the month of August, 2017 after signing of the Selected Airline Operator Agreement on network of IGI Airport Delhi– Pantnagar-Dehradun-Pantnagar-IGI Airport Delhi,” the court said.

The court said it was surprising that though the Letter of Award was issued in favour of Deccan Charters Private Limited on March 30, 2017, it has not yet started its operation, inconveniencing the residents of the area.

