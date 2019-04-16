Three die after car falls in gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal

Three people including a woman died after their car fell into a gorge on early Tuesday morning in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district. The bodies of the three have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination to a nearby government hospital, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Mahadev Prasad, 45, Jyoti Prasad, 40, and Rajpati Devi, 37.

The accident took place around 9 am on Tuesday on the Gangotri highway near Maithiyali area of the district which falls under the revenue police’s control.

According to the Tehri Garhwal control room, all the three of them were residents of Chapda village of Tehri Garhwal and were going to Dehradun. Jyoti and Rajpati were husband and wife.

While they were on their way, it seems that Mahadev, the driver, lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident. The three of them died on the spot. Local police was informed of the accident around 10 am, following which they reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Their family members have been informed about the incident and the post-mortem examination is on, said police.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 12:49 IST