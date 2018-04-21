‘Tourist police’ to greet, guide pilgrims on Chardham route

With the opening of the portals of the holy shrines at Kedarnath and Badrinath in the Garhwal hills, the Uttarkahand police have decided to deploy “special tourist police” personnel at strategic places along the Chardham pilgrimage route.

This apart, tourist police personnel will be deployed at other prominent tourist town like Rishikesh and Haridwar to help pilgrims-tourists to know about the shrines and tourist spots in the region, a top official said.

Apart from police duty, the personnel will also provide security for pilgrims and tourists visiting the hill state and make their visit convenient and memorable, said deputy inspector general of police (Garhwal range) Pushpak Kumar Jyoti.

“Special uniform will be provided to the tourist police personnel to give them a distinct look so that pilgrims and tourists can easily identify them,” he said.

“The main objective of deploying tourist police is to provide security as well as assist pilgrims and tourists in easier access to the Char Dham and other religious shrines, places of spiritual importance, local temple and tourist spots.

“More in the role of guides, the tourist police personnel will work and provide updates about the weather conditions, route diversion and road blockades.”

In times of any disaster threat, especially during the monsoon, when landslides and road connectivity gets affected on the Char Dham routes, the tourist police will also help in monitoring incidents and other natural calamities, Jyoti said .

“Tourist police personnel will also inform pilgrims about blocked roads or status of its opening, apart from sensitive land slide zones and the nearest lodging-medical facility available.”

A total of 51 posts have been made for deploying 127 tourist police personnel in the Garhwal region for the Char Dham pilgrimage.

A central control unit, which will work in coordination with the civil police, tourist department, weather department, border road organization, public work department and state disaster response force, the tourist police personnel will be provided information through bulk mobile message service and wireless.

Selected personnel from the civil police, who are well versed in English and other languages have been given preference to enroll in tourist police force.

Teerth Maryada Raksha Samiti conveyor Sanjay Chopra, welcoming the deploying of tourist police personnel as a landmark decision, said it will be a big help in assisting pilgrims, especially during bad weather conditions and the monsoon.