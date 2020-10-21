e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Triple Talaq activist Shayara Bano made vice-chair of women rights’ body after joining BJP

Triple Talaq activist Shayara Bano made vice-chair of women rights’ body after joining BJP

Shayara Bano said she had joined the BJP since she was influenced by the party’s principles.

dehradun Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:33 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Shayara Bano has been given the MoS rank as vice chairperson of Uttarakhand’s women commission.
Shayara Bano has been given the MoS rank as vice chairperson of Uttarakhand’s women commission. (HT Photo )
         

Uttarakhand government has appointed anti-triple talaq crusader Shayara Bano from US Nagar district as the vice-chairperson in the state women commission with minister of state (MoS) status on Tuesday evening.

Bano’s appointment has come 10 days after her joining the BJP in the presence of state unit president Bansidhar Bahagat at party headquarters in Dehradun on October 10. Apart from her, two other women have also been appointed vice-chairpersons in the commission.

“Shayara Bano has been appointed as vice-chairperson in the state women commission along with two others-- Jyoti Shah and Pushpa Paswan with minister of state (MoS) status,” stated a press statement issued by the state government.

“The positions for the three vice-chairpersons in the body were lying vacant for long. They (appointees) have come as a gift by chief minister in Navratri,” stated the release.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the new appointees will help in better functioning of the women’s panel.

“The three new vice-chairpersons would help in solving various issues related to women more effectively and efficiently,” Rawat said.

Earlier, Bano had said that she joined the national party as she was “influenced with BJP’s principles.”

“Not only was I highly influenced by the BJP’s principles, I also looked up to PM Modi as my ideal. These all are the reasons that I decided to join BJP,” said Bano.

She had also said that she was also impressed with the BJP led NDA government’s move to ban the practice of Triple Talaq through legislation. “What this party’s government did was for the welfare of crores of Muslim women in this country,” she said.

“In future, I am ready to shoulder any responsibility given by the party leadership,” said Bano.

