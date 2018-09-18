Uttarakhand assembly’s monsoon session from Tuesday

The monsoon session of the Uttarakhand assembly starting on Tuesday is set to be stormy with the Congress gearing up to corner the ruling BJP for “failing on all fronts”, including corruption and not fulfilling its poll promise.

“We are going to vociferously raise on the floor of the House the issue of this (BJP) government’s failure on all fronts including its failure to fulfil promise to check corruption the BJP made during the 2017 assembly election (campaign),” said Congress state unit president Pritam Singh.

“The fiscal mismanagement by the government and the way it has miserably failed to control the state’s deteriorating law and order situation will also be raised in the House,” he said.

Singh also pooh-poohed the BJP government for its “frequently repeated” policy of zero tolerance for corruption.

“Is that policy confined to just initiating action against a couple of officials?” he asked while taking a dig at the BJP government that last week suspended two IAS officials for their alleged involvement in the NH-74 scam.

“Had it been really serious about checking corruption, it would have enacted the Lokayukta Bill by now,” Singh said, adding the BJP had promised ahead of the state polls in 2017 that the anti-graft law would be enacted within 90 days of its coming to power.

“It’s been one-and-a-half years since it (BJP) came to power and the crucial law continues to elude the people,” he alleged.

The Congress “would vociferously raise the issue in the assembly demanding that the government enact the long pending Lokayukta Bill in the monsoon session itself”.

Singh accused the government of referring the anti-graft law to a select committee when it was tabled in the assembly about a year ago.

“Imagine the ruling party referring such a crucial bill to the select committee even without the opposition making such a demand,” Singh said.

He alleged that the way the BJP government had been deferring the anti-graft bill right from day one had badly exposed the reality behind its policy for zero tolerance for corruption.

Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin said the party would also “vociferously” raise the issue of the complete fiscal mismanagement by the BJP government on the floor of the House.

“The fiscal mismanagement by this government has pushed the state to the brink of a serious economic crisis,” said Qazi, who is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Vidhan Sabha.

“It’s a very serious issue. We will raise it in the assembly on the very first day of its monsoon session,” Singh said.

The government’s failure to check the deteriorating law and order situation would also be prominently raised in the House.

“The incidences of rapes, thefts and dacoities are on the rise across the state because of the government’s inaction,” he alleged, adding that the opposition had a long list of issues and they would be raised one by one on each day of the five-day assembly session.

Singh also hit out at the government for its failure to carry out relief and rescue operations post the natural calamities that hit the state during the monsoon season.

Reacting to Singh’s comments, parliamentary affairs minister Prakash Pant said the opposition had a right to raise issues on the floor of the house.

“They are welcome to raise queries and each query will be answered by the government,” he said.

Pant said whether the supplementary budget would be tabled in the assembly would depend on the finance department’s proposals. “We are yet to receive such proposals,” he said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 14:08 IST