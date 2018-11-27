Uttarakhand CM Rawat launches India’s first hi-tech State Data Centre

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday launched the “country’s first hi-tech” State Data Centre (SDC) stating online data repository of all departments would help check leakages of funds besides speeding up delivery and generating employment for local youth.

“It is the country’s first data storage unit equipped with latest technologies; its capacity of data storage is so huge that we won’t need its expansion for years,” he said while launching the “green data centre” set up on the premises of the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) in the city’s sprawling IT Park area.

Rawat said state-of-the-art SDC was an online web space with a capacity for storage of the data relating to all departments.

“This online availability of data will not only speed up governance and delivery but will also help check leakages of funds,” he said. “The hi-tech mechanism will also help boost development works even in rural areas besides generating employment for the local youth.”

About the “green technology based” SDC, Rawat said the entire centre would be converted into a green data centre as some officials had also suggested.

“In that connection, the entire unit (SDC) would be made solar energy powered,” he said directing the officials concerned to submit a related project at the earliest.

Plans were also afoot to have all government buildings equipped with solar power facilities, Rawat said. Referring to the SDC, he said it would also help save planners’ physical as well as mental energy.

Amit Sinha, director ITDA, said the three-tier State Data Centre was developed by Information Technology Development Agency.

He dubbed the SDC as the first such centre in the country with 100% software based on the Hyper Converged Infrastructure technology.

“The hi-tech mechanism will also facilitate cost optimisation helping the departments save the budgets (allocated to them),” Sinha said, adding minimum power was required to run the Green Data Centre.

“It has a server space of 105 terabytes, which is expandable up to 12 petabytes in future,” he said.

Earlier speaking to HT, he said the entire data and all types of applications pertaining to departments could be uploaded on the SDC.

“It (SDC) has a storage capacity of 99. 98% uptime data, which would be functional around the year,” Sinha said adding that all digital applications could also be started from the hi-tech data centre.

“The entire cost of the data centre comes to ₹4 crore whereas the data centres of departments would cost ₹40 crore each,” he said. “Through this data centre we will be able to provide IT related applications and digital services right up to the village panchayat level.”

Additional chief secretary Om Prakash said the SDC’s storage capacity is so huge that other states could also utilise the space for storage of their data.

Chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said the SDC would play a crucial role in speeding up e-governance across the state. He revealed that all villages in the state would soon be provided internet connectivity under ‘Bharat Net’, a centrally funded scheme.

“The state data centre will give a boost to that process helping us to connect all villages in the state with the information high way,” he said.

Plans were also afoot to introduce a ‘pug-n-play’ facility at the state run IT Park in Dehradun, Singh said adding the facility would come in handy when investors would start their IT related operations in the state.

“Many such investors had promised to invest in the IT sector during Investment Summit,” he said. It was recently hosted by the state government in Dehradun.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 15:55 IST