Uttarakhand govt develops app to track Covid-19 cases, to set up two medical colleges

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:45 IST

The Uttarakhand government has developed a mobile application to keep a track on suspected Covid-19 cases in the state, which has reported six patients of the coronavirus disease till Saturday, and said it will set up two new medical colleges.

The application was launched by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday as he addressed the people of the state via Facebook.

People can download the app, Uttarakhand COVID-19 Tracking System, from Google Play Store and report their symptoms.

The app was developed by a Class 10 student from Dehradun in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Centre (USERC)

Durgesh Pant, the director of USERC said the app was developed by Siddarth Madhav and that the support system of taking it to the public and maintenance of the application will be done by USERC.

“The application will help people report their symptoms and health staff will keep track of their health status. Most applications on Covid-19 are information-centric but this application helps in tracking of cases. This application can also be used in future for any other outbreak as the technology has already been developed,” said Pant.

After people report their symptoms, state health staff will coordinate with them and monitor their status.

The Gujarat government has also recently released a similar application.

Madhav, who developed the app, said health officials can track a person with symptoms even in the remote districts.

“When a person is reporting their symptoms, they will also be asked to share their GPS location. Once they fill out the details, the coordinates will be sent to the medical health department who will send the details to the concerned on-ground health staff,” said Madhav.

The Uttarakhand health department has around 2000 doctors of which around 1700 are directly involved in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Chief minister Rawat announced on Saturday that two new medical colleges will be opened in the state in Haridwar and Pithoragarh districts.

Rawat tweeted saying that the central government has approved funds for two new medical colleges to be opened in the state.

“An amount of Rs 325 crore has been approved by the central government for construction of each medical college. The cost for opening the institutes will be borne both by the centre (90%) and the state government (10%),” said the chief minister.