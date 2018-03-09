Uttarakhand HC cancels delimitation notification, Congress elated

The high court of Uttarakhand has asked the state government to seek opinion for the delimitation from the people of the villages being included in the Municipal Corporation and Nagar Palika areas within a week.

The court has also cancelled the notification for the inclusion of villages, thereby giving a jolt to the government which had been pressing for holding local body elections before May 4.

The court’s decision has been welcomed by the Congress as some of its members in Haridwar and Haldwani had been petitioning against the delimitation of wards or seats, saying that proper norms had not been followed by the government. This issue can snowball to a big political issue as the state government would be facing increasing pressure on delimitation from the Congress, which has received a shot in the arm with the court order.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly, Indira Hridyesh, a senior leader of Congress said that writs were filed against the delimitation of the local body wards and seats, which pointed out that the government had not followed the proper procedure for delimitation and the gram sabhas had been included in the municipal corporations without their approval.

The former cabinet minister said that the gram pradhans, whose villages were included in municipal corporations, still had tenure of one and a half years left and it was unfair to end their term.

“The government conducted the arbitrary act without consulting the citizens concerned and thus, hit upon the foundations of democracy. The government must now follow the court order and rectify the mistakes,” said Hridyesh.

Haldwani block pramukh and petitioner Bhola Bhatt expressed joy that the high court had cancelled the notification of the state government of including the villages in the Nagar Nigam area.

“The constitutional method is that the government should convene an open meeting with the people of the villages and take their approval. The government’s ill intentions have been defeated and we are happy that the delimitation would now be held in a democratic manner,” said Bhatt.

BJP state unit general secretary Gajraj Singh Bisht said those saying the government had received a jolt were far moved from reality. He pointed out the government had sought objections and approval of the people and would do so in the future too.