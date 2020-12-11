e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand jail prisoner dies under suspicious circumstances

Uttarakhand jail prisoner dies under suspicious circumstances

In the preliminary investigation it was found that the prisoner was found lying unconscious by jail wardens.

dehradun Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Image for representation
Image for representation
         

A 45-year-old inmate in Sitarganj jail of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district died under suspicious conditions on Thursday late night, said police.

Police inspector Salahuddin at Sitarganj police station said, “The deceased, identified as Jeevan Singh, a resident of Pithoragarh, was brought to the government hospital by the jail authorities in critical condition on Thursday night where the doctors declared him brought dead.”

Also read: Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir

He further informed that “In the preliminary investigation it was found that Singh was found lying unconscious in the open jail by jail wardens. The doctors, in their examination, found a scar on his head and a swelling on his left arm.”

The police officer said that Singh was guilty in a murder case and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

“His family members have been informed about the incident. The exact cause of his death would be ascertained after the post mortem examination report comes,” said Salahuddin.

tags
top news
