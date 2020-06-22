Uttarakhand reports 58 new Covid-19 cases, total count rises to 2,402

dehradun

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:34 IST

Uttarakhand recorded 58 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the Himalayan state’s count to 2,402. The state also reported the death of a Covid-19 patient.

A bulletin released by the state health department on Monday evening mentioned the death of a 68-year-old Covid-19 positive patient in Pauri Garhwal district. “The deceased was referred from district Rudraprayag. The actual cause of death is awaited from the hospital.”

Of the cases reported on Monday, two were of health workers from Dehradun and Haridwar districts, four cases were close contacts of those earlier detected positive while many were migrant workers who had returned from places like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi-NCR, according to the state health department bulletin.

A total of 11 patients were also discharged from hospitals on Monday.

Overall, Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 607, followed by Tehri Garhwal (377), Nainital (368), and Haridwar (288).

Champawat district is the least affected by the viral outbreak, as it has reported 48 Covid-19 positive cases to date.

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 56,000 samples of which results of over 3,900 are awaited.

The state now has a recovery rate of 62.93% while the rate of infection stands at 4.77%. The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days stands at 23.09 days in the state, the bulletin added.

The hill state has 106 containment zones spread across five districts, including Haridwar (57), Dehradun (36), Tehri Garhwal (10), Udham Singh Nagar (2), and Uttarkashi (1).