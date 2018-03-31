Uttarakhand’s tallest Tricolour hoisted at Haldwani

The tallest Tricolour in Uttarakhand was hoisted on a 155-foot-long pole at Haldwani in Nainital district on Saturday.

Before this, the national flag had been unfurled on a 153-foot-long mast at Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state.

BJP MP from Nainital and former chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoisted the tallest Tricolour at Gaurav Sthal on Nainital Road.

Parivartan Ek Sankalp, an NGO, had been collecting donations from eminent citizens and common people for the past one and a half years to install the highest Tricolour. Koshyari donated Rs 7 lakh from his MP fund.

Vinod Shahi of the NGO said, “Our group comprising seven youths decided to install the tallest national flag in the state at Haldwani after seeing the Tricolour unfurled at Connaught Place in Delhi.” The Connaught Place Tricolour, which is 90 feet wide and 60 feet long, flies atop a 207-foot flagpole.

“We started the NGO for this purpose and were provided help by MP Koshyari and many people, who pitched in with Rs 1,11,000,” Shahi said.

Leader of opposition in the assembly Indira Hridyesh left the flag-hoisting soon after the programme turned into a BJP affair. Congress corporators of the Haldwani Municipal Corporation also left the venue, saying they had some works lined up.

Koshyari said, “The tallest flag and the martyrs’ memorial that had been set up displaying the names of the martyrs from the Kumaon region would inspire the coming generations to tread the path of valour, righteousness and self-sacrifice.”

He asked youths to form voluntary organisations to take up tasks for nation building and promote entrepreneurship.

Koshyari did not answer questions if he would contest again from Nainital in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There had been talks that Khatima BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami had been vying for the Nainital ticket.

Kaladhungi MLA Banshidhar Bhagat, Haldwani mayor Jogendra Pal Singh Rautela, Nainital district magistrate Vinod Kumar Suman and additional district magistrate Harvir Singh were present on the occasion.

A 360-foot-high flag post, said to be the country’s tallest, had been installed at the Indo-Pak Attari Border. Before the Attari flag post came up, the country’s tallest – 293 feet -- was in Ranchi, Jharkhand.